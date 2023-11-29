Monk had 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 124-123 victory over the Warriors.

Monk's late basket clinched the win as well as a berth in the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament, for the Kings, sealing the Group win with a 4-0 record. Although Monk's successes are a bit unpredictable, his multi-position eligibility in most fantasy formats make him a valuable commodity despite playing in the second unit for most of the season.