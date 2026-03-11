This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Kings' Malik Monk: Sitting out Wednesday
Monk (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Monk left Tuesday's game against the Pacers early with this ankle issue. With Russell Westbrook (quadriceps) getting the night off, Nique Clifford and Killian Hayes could see extended minutes Wednesday.