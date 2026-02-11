site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-malik-monk-sitting-out-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Kings' Malik Monk: Sitting out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Monk (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Monk has been listed as out for a third straight game while battling an illness. His next chance to return will arrive after the All-Star break against the Magic on Feb. 19.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read