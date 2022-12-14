Monk closed Tuesday's 123-103 loss to Philadelphia with 16 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench.

He was the Kings' second-leading scorer on the night behind Domantas Sabonis' 22, but the team was never really in the game, getting blown out 80-55 in the first half. Monk has dropped 16 or more points in five of the last eight games and failed to score in double digits only once, averaging 17.0 points, 3.4 assists, 2.6 boards, 2.0 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch.