Monk provided 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's 132-120 win over the Cavaliers.

Monk saw a slight downturn in playing time after logging 30- and 29-minute workloads in the Kings' last two contests, but he still maintained a healthy role as the team's sixth man while point guard De'Aaron Fox (ankle) made his return from a five-game absence. Though the Kings are likely to keep Monk on the second unit, he should retain utility in 12-team leagues if he's able to stick in a consistent 25-to-30-minute role. He's averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 triples in 23.9 minutes over his first nine contests this season.