Monk produced 37 points (12-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 double-overtime win over the Magic.

Monk led all players in Wednesday's contest in threes made while tallying a team-high and season-high scoring mark and ending one assist short of a double-double. Monk, who stepped up late in the game to send it into overtime, has connected on five or more threes in three games this year while scoring 30 or more points for the first time of the year.