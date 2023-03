Monk chipped in 12 points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 victory over Brooklyn.

Monk led the Kings bench in scoring and rebounds while leading the team in assists to go along with a team-high-tying mark from three. Monk has posted at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in five games this year.