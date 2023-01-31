Monk closed Monday's 118-111 overtime win over the Timberwolves with 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals in 32 minutes.

Monk had his best game in over a month, producing on both ends of the floor in the overtime victory. After a strong start to the season, Monk has cooled over the past month, sitting outside the top 200 in standard formats. His playing time has flip-flopped from game to game, ranging from 11 minutes, all the way up to the 32 which he saw Monday. He is someone to monitor moving forward but managers don't need to be scrambling to the wire to add him based on this effort.