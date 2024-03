Monk closed Wednesday's 123-89 win over the Raptors with 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes.

Monk might have ended with a solid stat line across the board, but the sharpshooter had a rough outing from deep, making just one of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. There's a strong chance this was nothing more than an off night for Monk, as he's averaging 21.0 points per game while coming off the bench since the beginning of March.