Monk contributed three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 125-110 victory over the Lakers.

Monk failed to score in double figures Wednesday after doing so in each of his previous three appearances. While the 25-year-old guard struggled with his outshot shot against the Lakers, he is shooting 35.1 percent on 5.7 three-point attempts per game on the season. Monk has solidified himself as Sacramento's sixth man.