Monk (illness) is available Monday against Brooklyn, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Monk has appeared in all 20 of Sacramento's contests thus far, and his perfect attendance will continue Monday. Monk has delivered 19.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 28.4 minutes over his last five games, while raining in 3.4 threes per game at 48.6 percent shooting from deep.
