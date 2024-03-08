Monk finished Thursday's 131-129 win over the Spurs with 18 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes off the bench.

The 26-year-old wing did commit six turnovers, but it was still a very impressive performance as Monk led the Kings' second unit in scoring and rebounding while tying Domantas Sabonis for the team lead in assists. Monk's produced a career-high 5.3 assists a game this season, and his overall numbers have spiked since the beginning of February -- he's averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.1 threes and 0.8 steals over the last 16 games.