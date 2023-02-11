Monk will not return to Friday's game against the Mavericks due to an ankle injury, Kings reporter Matt George reports.

Monk recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds four assists and one block across 15 minutes before exiting the game. His status for Saturday's second leg of a back-to-back set against Dalls is now looking uncertain.

More News