Monk will not return to Friday's game against the Mavericks due to an ankle injury, Kings reporter Matt George reports.
Monk recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds four assists and one block across 15 minutes before exiting the game. His status for Saturday's second leg of a back-to-back set against Dalls is now looking uncertain.
More News
-
Kings' Malik Monk: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Kings' Malik Monk: Leading scorer off bench in loss•
-
Kings' Malik Monk: Racks up 22 points off bench•
-
Kings' Malik Monk: Strong two-way effort Monday•
-
Kings' Malik Monk: Approaches triple-double in win•
-
Kings' Malik Monk: Limited impact off bench•