Monk (ankle) practiced Tuesday and said he'll be ready for Thursday against the Blazers according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

The shooting guard missed the final two games before the All-Star break but was able to get plenty of rest this week. Prior to the injury, Monk was seeing minutes in the 20s and provided fantasy managers with plenty of points, three-pointers and assists. His return will mean less minutes and touches for Terence Davis.