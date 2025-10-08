Monk (calf) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Monk suffered a calf injury in April, resulting in him missing the last four regular-season games of the 2024-25 campaign. He'll make his return to the floor during Wednesday's preseason game, which is a great sign for his squad. He played in 65 regular-season games last season, averaging 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, which were career-high numbers in all three categories while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three-point range.