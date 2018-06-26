Kings' Marcus Foster: Joining Kings for summer league
Foster will play for the Kings' summer league entry, the Sacramento Bee reports.
Foster finished out his college career at Creighton after spending two years at Kansas State. As a senior, he averaged 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while knocking down better than 41 percent of his three-point attempts.
