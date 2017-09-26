Play

Williams signed a deal with the Kings on Tuesday, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

The 31-year-old UConn product first debuted in the NBA back in 2006 with the Nets and played in the association until the end of the 2009-10 season. Since 2011, he's been overseas. Last year, he posted 10.1 points and 4.2 assists across 24.9 minutes per game on 39.1 percent from the field in the Euroleague.

