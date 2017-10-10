Kings' Marcus Williams: Waived by Kings
Williams was waived Tuesday by the Kings.
Williams played in two preseason games for the Kings, totaling 12 points and six assists across 31 minutes in those contests. The veteran point guard will likely head back overseas, where he found moderate success playing in the Euroleague.
