Fultz racked up eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 11 minutes during Monday's 113-95 loss to the Celtics.

This was Fultz's fifth game of the season with double-digit minutes, as extended opportunities continue to be few and far between. In 14 total appearances, Fultz has played an average of 7.7 minutes per contest.