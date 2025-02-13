Fultz signed a contract with Sacramento on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Fultz is set for his first NBA action since May 2024, and he has a legitimate chance to earn the backup point guard role in Sacramento after the Kings shipped out De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell near the trade deadline. He'll compete with Devin Carter and Daishen Nix for minutes behindMalik Monk. Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, had spent the previous five seasons with Orlando before going unsigned last offseason. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 21.2 minutes per game in the 2023-24 regular season and was part of the Magic's playoff rotation.