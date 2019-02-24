Kings' Marvin Bagley: Across the board effort Saturday
Bagley totaled 19 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 victory over Oklahoma City.
Bagley was magnificent for the Kings on Saturday, continuing his recent production. He hit a pair of crucial free-throws down the stretch and was strong on the defensive end once again. He continues to come off the bench but still led the team in minutes played. Nemanja Bjelica was out of the rotation once again and Bagley looks set for a strong finish to the season.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Big night in narrow loss•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Goes for career-high 32 points•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Career night Monday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Records double-double off the bench•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...