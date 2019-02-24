Kings' Marvin Bagley: Across the board effort Saturday

Bagley totaled 19 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 victory over Oklahoma City.

Bagley was magnificent for the Kings on Saturday, continuing his recent production. He hit a pair of crucial free-throws down the stretch and was strong on the defensive end once again. He continues to come off the bench but still led the team in minutes played. Nemanja Bjelica was out of the rotation once again and Bagley looks set for a strong finish to the season.