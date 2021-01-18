Bagley (wrist) is active for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Bagley was dealing with left wrist soreness that he apparently sustained Friday against the Clippers, but he'll be available for Sunday's contest. He should be in the starting five once again during the matchup against New Orleans.
