Kings' Marvin Bagley: Almost double-doubles in victory

Bagley finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 victory over the Hornets.

Bagley fell just one rebound short of a double-double Saturday, more importantly, playing 25 minutes. He finished the game over Nemanja Bjelica in what could be a sign of things to come. His numbers have been fine since returning from a knee injury and the minutes should start to trend back up in the coming weeks.