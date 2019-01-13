Kings' Marvin Bagley: Almost double-doubles in victory
Bagley finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 victory over the Hornets.
Bagley fell just one rebound short of a double-double Saturday, more importantly, playing 25 minutes. He finished the game over Nemanja Bjelica in what could be a sign of things to come. His numbers have been fine since returning from a knee injury and the minutes should start to trend back up in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...