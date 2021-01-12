Bagley finished with just eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Monday's 127-122 victory over the Pacers.

The playing time certainly tells a story in this one. Bagley spent just 23 minutes on the floor despite no foul issues. He is really struggling at the moment and the two blocks were the only saving grace here. I don't think he is a player you need to attach yourself to in standard formats, although there is a semblance of upside there and so you could give him another game or two.