Kings' Marvin Bagley: Big double-double off bench
Bagley had 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-8 FT) and 17 rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Warriors.
While the Kings continue to start Nemanja Bjelica, who had just one point in 19 minutes Saturday, Bagley has proven to be a productive player off the bench, and Saturday marked his best game of the season. Bagley hit six of his eight free throw attempts and added two assists in a season-high 34 minutes of action.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: First career double-double•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Excels in bench role with 16 points•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Leads bench in scoring during loss•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Complete performance off bench•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Plays 24 minutes off bench•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Plays team-high 32 minutes Friday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...