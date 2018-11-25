Bagley had 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-8 FT) and 17 rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Warriors.

While the Kings continue to start Nemanja Bjelica, who had just one point in 19 minutes Saturday, Bagley has proven to be a productive player off the bench, and Saturday marked his best game of the season. Bagley hit six of his eight free throw attempts and added two assists in a season-high 34 minutes of action.