Kings' Marvin Bagley: Big night in narrow loss
Bagley totaled 28 points (8-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 14 rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to Golden State.
Bagley played a team-high 34 minutes despite continuing to come off the bench, ending with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Nemanja Bjelica fell out of the rotation here and Bagley could be in line for a nice boost in production moving forward.
