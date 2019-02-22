Kings' Marvin Bagley: Big night in narrow loss

Bagley totaled 28 points (8-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 14 rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to Golden State.

