Kings' Marvin Bagley: Career-high 32 points Sunday
Bagley finished with 32 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over the Suns.
Bagley went off for a career-high 32 points Sunday, shooting 10-of-15 from the field and 11-of-13 from the free throw line. Bagley continues to develop his game and the Kings have to be thrilled with his recent production. He outplayed DeAndre Ayton in this one, perhaps somewhat justifying the Kings draft selection.
