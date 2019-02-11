Kings' Marvin Bagley: Career-high 32 points Sunday

Bagley finished with 32 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over the Suns.

