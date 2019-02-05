Kings' Marvin Bagley: Career night Monday

Bagley finished with 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 127-112 victory over the Spurs.

Bagley dropped a career-high 24 points Monday, adding 12 rebounds while putting up his third straight double-double. Everything is pointing in the right direction for the rookie who thrilled the home fans with an impressive 360 alley-oop dunk. Despite coming off the bench, Bagley is playing starters minutes and continues to impress on both ends of the floor.