Kings' Marvin Bagley: Cleared for full-contact activities

Bagley (thumb) has been given the green light to resume full-contact activities and will be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Bagley's sixth-week evaluation brought good news, as he's now been cleared to practice in full. He's been sidelined since Oct. 23 due to a right thumb injury but could make his return as soon as Friday in San Antonio. The team figures to ease Bagley back into action considering his extended absence.

