Kings' Marvin Bagley: Cleared to play Thursday
Bagley (knee) will play Thursday against the Celtics, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
A sprained left knee has kept the rookie out since March 1, which has prompted Nemanja Bjelica to re-enter the rotation. However, with Bagley back, Bjelica's role will likely fall by the wayside again. Since January, Bagley is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 block across 26.9 minutes, and he's looked significantly improved since the beginning of the year. There's a chance he'll be on a minutes limit Thursday.
