Kings' Marvin Bagley: Cleared to return

Bagley (knee) has been cleared to return to action Monday against hthe Magic, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bagley, who has missed the last 11 contests, has been inactive since suffering a left knee sprain against the Warriors on Dec. 14. It's reported that Bagley has been cleared to resume all basketball-related activities, meaning he can play Monday if his number is called upon. The rookie out of Duke was averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds across 23.1 minutes per game before his injury. Bagley will presumably return to his backup role behind teammate Nemanja Bjelica.