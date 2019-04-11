Kings' Marvin Bagley: Closes out rookie season strong

Bagley supplied 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in the Kings' 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Bagley finished off a spectacular rookie campaign with a team-high scoring total. The second overall pick in last June's draft spent the majority of the season coming off the bench, but he enjoyed a robust amount of playing time (25.3 minutes per game) anyhow and finished with solid averages of 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block. Bagley essentially looked as good as advertised on a per-minute basis, and he appears destined for a major leap forward while likely slotting in with the first unit from the start of the 2019-2020 campaign.