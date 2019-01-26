Kings' Marvin Bagley: Coming off bench Friday
Bagley will return to a reserve role in Friday's game against the Grizzlies, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bagley excelled in his first career start Tuesday to the tune of 22 points (10-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes. Owners were hopeful the impressive outing would earn him another starting opportunity, but the Kings have elected to insert a healthy Nemanja Bjelica back in the starting lineup. Bagley has averaged 23 minutes per game off the bench, and will presumably see a similar workload Friday.
