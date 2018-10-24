Kings' Marvin Bagley: Complete performance off bench
Bagley supplied 20 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and five blocks across 32 minutes in the Kings' 126-112 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
The rookie's play was one of the few bright spots on a night where the final score wasn't actually indicative of the extent of the Nuggets' domination. Bagley logged a team-high amount of minutes despite his bench role, and he parlayed that opportunity into new career bests in scoring, rebounding and blocks. Coach Dave Joerger appears content with having the Duke product come off the bench for the moment, but irrespective of his second-unit designation, Bagley has already seen over 30 minutes in two of his first four games. He should continue seeing ample playing time, and he's expected to eventually transition into the starting five at some point during the season.
