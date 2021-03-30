Bagley is completing his rehab program for his fractured left hand away from the Kings, but he's made good progress since suffering the injury March 15, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bagley is scheduled to be re-evaluated in four weeks, so the Kings should have another update on the big man's condition by the middle of April. While Bagley is sidelined, Harrison Barnes is expected to remain the Kings' starting power forward, with the newly-acquired Maurice Harkless serving as his primary backup.