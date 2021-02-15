The Kings view Bagley (calf) as day-to-day and will re-evaluate him early Monday before determining his status ahead of the team's game later in the day against the Nets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Since the Kings are playing the second half of a back-to-back set Monday, an official update on Bagley's status versus the Nets may not be available until shortly before the 10 p.m. ET tipoff. Bagley has missed two straight games with a sore left calf, which has allowed Nemanja Bjelica and Hassan Whiteside to pick up some extra minutes in the frontcourt.