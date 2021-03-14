Bagley has scored in double-figures in 13 straight contests, averaging 16.8 points per game on 54.3 percent shooting during that stretch.

For the most part, Bagley remains just a points/rebounds contributor in fantasy leagues, as he's averaging just 1.1 assists and 1.0 combined blocks and steals over that 13-game sample. He's notched four double-doubles during that span, though the most recent of those came back on Feb. 28 against Charlotte. In two post-All-Star-break contests, Bagley is averaging 11.5 points, 7.0 boards, 1.0 assists and 1.0 block in 23.5 minutes.