Kings' Marvin Bagley: Contributes six points off the beench in loss
Bagley posted six points (3-6 FG) and five rebounds across 12 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Jazz
An earlier report named Bagley as the starter in Wednesday's game, but apparently this was an error as Nemjana BJelica started in his place. Those who trusted the news were disappointed in his modest effort. Bagley has a lot of potential but is still a raw talent at 19 years-old. Those who drafted him will need to be patient with the rookie as he matures.
