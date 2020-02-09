Kings' Marvin Bagley: Could get shut down

Bagley said after Saturday's 122-102 win over the Spurs that he's "definitely going to try" and return to action this season, though he acknowledged the possibility that he'll be shut down if his left foot isn't 100 percent healthy, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Bagley is currently sporting a walking boot to protect his sprained left foot, which he aggravated in late January in his fourth game back from an eight-game absence due to the same injury. Sacramento intends to take a more cautious approach with the second-year big man this time around, as he's already been ruled out through the All-Star break. The Kings intend to re-evaluate him later this month, but based on Bagley's own comments about the injury, it's looking rather unlikely that he'll be back in action until March at the earliest. Bagley's ongoing absence should continue to allow Nemanja Bjelica to handle heavy minutes as the Kings' starting power forward.