Bagley (hand) has been cleared to resume basketball activities, and the KIngs are targeting next week for his return to game action, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as coach Luke Walton said mere days ago that Bagley was "not close" to a return. A broken hand has kept Bagley out over the past 20 games. The third-year forward had been playing well right before the injury. In the 14 games leading up to his broken hand, he averaged 16.4 points on 55.0 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 27.0 minutes. Once Bagley returns, he'll be competing for minutes with Maurice Harkless and Hassan Whiteside.