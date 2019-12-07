Kings' Marvin Bagley: Could return Sunday
Bagley (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Mavericks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
A broken right thumb has kept Bagley out since the second game of the season, but it's possible he gets back out on the court Sunday. More information on his availability may arrive following the Kings' morning shootaround.
