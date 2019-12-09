Kings' Marvin Bagley: Could return Wednesday

Bagley (thumb), who will not play Sunday against Dallas, will sit out Monday's game against Houston, as well, Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen-Hunter reports.

While Bagley is believed to be nearing full health, the Kings will apparently take things cautiously and hold him out of at least two more contests. The second-year big man could be back on the floor Wednesday against Oklahoma City, which would mark his first action since he fractured his thumb on opening night back on Oct. 23 in Phoenix.