Kings' Marvin Bagley: Could return Wednesday
Bagley (thumb), who will not play Sunday against Dallas, will sit out Monday's game against Houston, as well, Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen-Hunter reports.
While Bagley is believed to be nearing full health, the Kings will apparently take things cautiously and hold him out of at least two more contests. The second-year big man could be back on the floor Wednesday against Oklahoma City, which would mark his first action since he fractured his thumb on opening night back on Oct. 23 in Phoenix.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...