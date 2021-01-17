Bagley is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans with left wrist soreness.

The 21-year-old apparently suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the Clippers when he had 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes. Nemanja Bjelica could be more involved if Bagley is unable to play Sudnay.