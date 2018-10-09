Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-digit scoring total off bench
Bagley mustered 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 18 minutes during the Kings' 132-100 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Monday.
Bagley and Harry Giles both came off the bench Monday while the returning Nemanja Bjelica (knee) drew the start at power forward. The 2018 first-round pick has been impressive over his first three preseason games, notching double-digit point totals in two of them, with one of those efforts also qualifying as a double-double. Bagley remains on track to open the season as Sacramento's top option at the four.
