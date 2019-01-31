Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-double in Wednesday's win

Bagley produced 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 win over the Hawks.

Bagley turned in his seventh double-double through 37 appearances. Having closed January out on a high note, he finished with his best monthly averages in scoring (13.4), rebounding (7.7), and minutes (24.9) per game. Expect the rookie to remain highly involved regardless of whether he eventually forces his way into the starting lineup this season or not.