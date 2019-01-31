Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-double in Wednesday's win
Bagley produced 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 win over the Hawks.
Bagley turned in his seventh double-double through 37 appearances. Having closed January out on a high note, he finished with his best monthly averages in scoring (13.4), rebounding (7.7), and minutes (24.9) per game. Expect the rookie to remain highly involved regardless of whether he eventually forces his way into the starting lineup this season or not.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Drawing first start Tuesday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Impressive off bench again•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...