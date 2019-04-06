Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in loss

Bagley produced 13 points (4-16 FG, 5-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a block over 30 minutes in the Kings' loss to the Jazz on Friday.

Bagley entered the starting lineup on Friday and turned his 30 minutes into a double-double. He's been very productive as of late, averaging 17.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his last 13 games. He's been a solid play coming off the bench but even more valuable in a starting role.