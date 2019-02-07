Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in loss

Bagley had 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 127-101 loss to Houston.

Bagley finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, his fourth straight double-double. After dropping a career-high 24 points just 48 hours earlier, Bagley was far more subdued here but still managed a solid enough line. He continues to improve from game to game and is clearly a must-roster player in all formats moving forward.