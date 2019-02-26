Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in starting role

Bagley finished with 25 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bagley moved into the starting lineup Monday, relegating Bogdan Bogdanovic to the bench. He made the most of the promotion, coming away with 25 points and 11 rebounds. he chipped in three defensive stats and continues to be one of the hottest fantasy players around. He consistently leads the team in minutes played and appears as though he could be a difference maker in many leagues down the stretch.