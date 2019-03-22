Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in victory Thursday
Bagley ended with 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, and four blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-100 victory over the Mavericks.
Bagley was excellent again Thursday, finishing with his first double-double since returning from injury. The four blocked shots were also his highest since recording five back in October. Harry Giles (thigh) suffered an injury early Thursday and was not able to return. First indications are that it is not too serious but the Kings are going to be very careful here. If he is forced to miss time, Bagley could find himself in an even bigger role moving forward. He is a clear must-roster player in every single format.
