Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles off bench

Bagley pitched in 17 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in the Kings' 141-130 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Bagley paced the Kings bench in rebounds while turning in his second straight impressive offensive effort. The rookie has shot 70.4 percent in his four games since returning from a two-game absence due to a back injury, but he'd been underperforming on the rebounding front until Wednesday. The double-double was Bagley's first since Nov. 29 and certainly a welcome sight for fantasy owners that had gotten accustomed to his strong work on the boards thus far this season.